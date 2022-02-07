Discovery Value Fund Purchases Shares of 460,671 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 460,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,873,000. Albemarle makes up 3.0% of Discovery Value Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Discovery Value Fund owned 0.39% of Albemarle as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 56,607.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $216.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 114.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.87.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $366,388.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,548. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

