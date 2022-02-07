Discovery Value Fund Sells 162,306 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Discovery Value Fund lowered its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,423,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,306 shares during the period. Li Auto makes up about 1.9% of Discovery Value Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Discovery Value Fund owned approximately 0.24% of Li Auto worth $63,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Li Auto by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 66,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Li Auto by 723.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 82,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 72,394 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 15,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Li Auto by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 792,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,692,000 after buying an additional 502,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LI opened at $28.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.75 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.95. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $37.45.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 209.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LI shares. Nomura assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.09.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

