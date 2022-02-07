Discovery Value Fund Sells 2,048,203 Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Discovery Value Fund trimmed its holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,690,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048,203 shares during the quarter. RLX Technology makes up approximately 0.2% of Discovery Value Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Discovery Value Fund owned 0.11% of RLX Technology worth $7,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP boosted its stake in RLX Technology by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP now owns 1,039,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 222,291 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 631.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 107,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 93,180 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 360.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 257,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 414.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America started coverage on RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Shares of RLX stock opened at $3.19 on Monday. RLX Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $25.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.78.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $260.22 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

