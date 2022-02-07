Discovery Value Fund Sells 21,520 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Discovery Value Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 21,520 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.4% of Discovery Value Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Discovery Value Fund’s holdings in Tesla were worth $48,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stevard LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 140.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $923.32 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,013.37 and a 200 day moving average of $902.61. The company has a market capitalization of $927.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.43, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total transaction of $1,558,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total value of $1,329,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,507,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,563,714,264. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $941.56.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

