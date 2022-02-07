Discovery Value Fund Sells 33,800 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Discovery Value Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the quarter. Editas Medicine comprises approximately 0.6% of Discovery Value Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Discovery Value Fund owned 0.71% of Editas Medicine worth $19,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 19.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

EDIT stock opened at $18.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.03. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $73.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.29.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The business’s revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $116,577 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EDIT. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.