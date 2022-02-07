Discovery Value Fund Takes Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 146,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,852,000. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile makes up approximately 0.2% of Discovery Value Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Discovery Value Fund owned 0.06% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SQM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

NYSE:SQM opened at $53.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average is $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 7.19. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.56%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

