Discovery Value Fund Trims Holdings in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2022

Discovery Value Fund decreased its holdings in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,929 shares during the period. Agora comprises approximately 0.9% of Discovery Value Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Discovery Value Fund owned approximately 0.99% of Agora worth $30,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in API. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agora during the 3rd quarter worth $7,441,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agora in the second quarter worth about $3,315,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Agora by 249.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 299,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 214,056 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Agora by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Agora during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

API stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 0.31. Agora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $114.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $45.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on API. Barclays boosted their price objective on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Agora in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agora presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.