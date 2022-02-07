Discovery Value Fund Trims Holdings in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Discovery Value Fund decreased its holdings in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,929 shares during the period. Agora comprises approximately 0.9% of Discovery Value Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Discovery Value Fund owned approximately 0.99% of Agora worth $30,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in API. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agora during the 3rd quarter worth $7,441,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agora in the second quarter worth about $3,315,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Agora by 249.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 299,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 214,056 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Agora by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Agora during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

API stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 0.31. Agora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $114.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $45.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on API. Barclays boosted their price objective on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Agora in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agora presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

