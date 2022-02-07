Discovery Value Fund Trims Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Discovery Value Fund lowered its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 922,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,258 shares during the quarter. Intellia Therapeutics accounts for 3.6% of Discovery Value Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Discovery Value Fund owned approximately 1.26% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $123,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,438,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 105,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 598.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 979,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,393,000 after purchasing an additional 589,302 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $95.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 2.04. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.67.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.88.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

