DMScript (DMST) Trading Up 54.5% Over Last 7 Days

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 39.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 7th. During the last week, DMScript has traded up 54.5% against the US dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. DMScript has a total market cap of $120,209.48 and approximately $56.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00051569 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.39 or 0.07162421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00055240 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,258.04 or 0.99868949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00054018 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006639 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

