Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$97.56.

DCBO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Docebo in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$100.00 target price for the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get Docebo alerts:

DCBO opened at C$68.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$77.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$87.85. The company has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -107.67. Docebo has a 1 year low of C$47.22 and a 1 year high of C$117.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.