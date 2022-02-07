Dock Price Up 16.4% This Week (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Dock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. Dock has a total market cap of $37.21 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dock has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.85 or 0.00268047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00042823 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 744,780,603 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

