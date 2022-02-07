Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Tops $0.16

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $21.86 billion and approximately $1.67 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000375 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.85 or 0.00318440 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011120 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001145 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000618 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

