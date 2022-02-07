Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,066,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 40,711 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 1.05% of Dolby Laboratories worth $93,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,151,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $604,674,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,499,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,436,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $126,424,000 after acquiring an additional 34,694 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 20.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,924,000 after acquiring an additional 175,469 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $75.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.36 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.04.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $3,223,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $2,644,944.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,264 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

