Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock Position Cut by Collaborative Holdings Management LP

Collaborative Holdings Management LP lowered its stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the quarter. Domo accounts for 12.8% of Collaborative Holdings Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Collaborative Holdings Management LP owned about 1.11% of Domo worth $30,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Domo in the second quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 25,038 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Domo by 16.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Domo by 15.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 61,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Domo by 10.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $46.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.78. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

