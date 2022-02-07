Donut Market Capitalization Achieves $392,245.15 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Donut coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Donut has a market cap of $392,245.15 and $3,347.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Donut has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00050872 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.20 or 0.07151723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00054430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,125.36 or 1.00334571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00053330 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

