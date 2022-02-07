DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) is Discovery Value Fund’s Largest Position

Discovery Value Fund lowered its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,234,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,969 shares during the period. DoorDash comprises about 25.6% of Discovery Value Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Discovery Value Fund owned 1.25% of DoorDash worth $872,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,970 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,379,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.94.

DASH opened at $98.49 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $91.96 and a one year high of $257.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of -27.28 and a beta of -0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.29.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $19,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $2,233,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 655,438 shares of company stock worth $113,941,382. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

