Dora Factory Market Cap Achieves $28.61 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Dora Factory coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.24 or 0.00016441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dora Factory has a total market cap of $28.61 million and approximately $13.01 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dora Factory has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dora Factory Profile

DORA is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,949,427 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

