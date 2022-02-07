DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Stock Price Down 3%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s stock price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 42,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,997,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

DOYU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Get DouYu International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $739.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. DouYu International’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in DouYu International by 846.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,651,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,938 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DouYu International by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DouYu International by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,758 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in DouYu International by 915.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,431,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,470,000. 18.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.