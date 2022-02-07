Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Up 5.9%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.71 and last traded at $48.47. 9,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,670,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOCS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.78.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $79.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Doximity by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Doximity by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

