Drops Ownership Power Tops 24-Hour Volume of $750,315.00 (DOP)

Drops Ownership Power (CURRENCY:DOP) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. Drops Ownership Power has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $750,315.00 worth of Drops Ownership Power was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drops Ownership Power coin can currently be bought for $2.47 or 0.00005617 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Drops Ownership Power has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00051510 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.10 or 0.07142796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00054991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,959.28 or 0.99771759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00056695 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Drops Ownership Power Coin Profile

Drops Ownership Power’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,176,034 coins. Drops Ownership Power’s official Twitter account is @dropsnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Drops is an NFT project focused on bringing scalability and utility to NFT assets. By bringing DeFi-style properties to NFT assets, users will be able to earn yield with and borrow against their NFTs. “

