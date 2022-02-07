Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $17,057.00

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000374 BTC on exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $5.17 million and $17,057.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00051112 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.99 or 0.07121841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00054722 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,059.37 or 0.99804214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00056776 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006460 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars.

