DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Reaches $12.68

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 7th. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $13.16 million and $309,164.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.68 or 0.00028861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00050926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,125.86 or 0.07115959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00055317 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,816.00 or 0.99746255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00055369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006478 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.