Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the mining company will earn $1.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The mining company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$204.29 million for the quarter.

DPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

DPM stock opened at C$7.59 on Monday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$6.99 and a 52-week high of C$9.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.40%.

In other news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.40, for a total transaction of C$309,260.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Ryan Dorfman sold 37,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$333,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$153,000. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 263,000 shares of company stock worth $1,985,843.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.