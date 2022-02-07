Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,720,000 after purchasing an additional 213,582 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,025,000 after buying an additional 109,918 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,580,000 after buying an additional 136,366 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,955,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,315,000 after purchasing an additional 166,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.89.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,492 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,878 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $150.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,262. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $118.60 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.90 and its 200-day moving average is $164.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

