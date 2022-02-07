Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 56,698 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,000. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.14. The company had a trading volume of 294,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,654,412. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.