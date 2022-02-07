Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $2.43 Million in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,537 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $46,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 46.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,850 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 118,244 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,968,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.66. The company had a trading volume of 96,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,134,642. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $227.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

