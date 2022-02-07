Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $2.11 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 71,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 78.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 70.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on OXY. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.37.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $41.01. 501,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,975,393. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $42.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.44, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.