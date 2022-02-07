Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) versus Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) and Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Dynatronics and Haemonetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatronics 5.97% 18.71% 7.34% Haemonetics 3.35% 17.19% 7.22%

This table compares Dynatronics and Haemonetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatronics $47.80 million 0.31 $2.00 million $0.12 6.92 Haemonetics $870.46 million 2.74 $79.47 million $0.60 77.68

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than Dynatronics. Dynatronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haemonetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Dynatronics and Haemonetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Haemonetics 0 3 5 0 2.63

Dynatronics presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 261.32%. Haemonetics has a consensus price target of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.62%. Given Dynatronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Dynatronics is more favorable than Haemonetics.

Risk and Volatility

Dynatronics has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haemonetics has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.0% of Dynatronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Haemonetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Dynatronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Haemonetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Haemonetics beats Dynatronics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals. The firms products are marketed under a portfolio of industry brands including Bird & Cronin, Solaris, Hausmann, Physician’s Choice, and PROTEAM. The company was founded by Kelvyn H. Cullimore on April 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems. The Blood Center segment provides solutions for donor collection centers’ ability to acquire blood, filter blood, and separate blood components. The Hospital segment includes hemostasis management, cell salvage, and transfusion management services that help decision makers in hospitals optimize blood acquisition, storage, and usage in critical settings. The company was founded by Allen Latham, Jr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

