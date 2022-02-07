easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $760.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group upgraded easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $8.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23. easyJet has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $15.74.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

