easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $760.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group upgraded easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $8.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23. easyJet has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $15.74.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

