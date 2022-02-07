Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.300-$7.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eaton also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.650 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on Eaton in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.89.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,515,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Eaton has a twelve month low of $118.60 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,492 shares of company stock worth $9,646,878. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.