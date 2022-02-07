Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Lowered to $162.00 at Barclays

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ETN. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.76.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $151.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton has a 52 week low of $118.60 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,492 shares of company stock worth $9,646,878. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.3% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Eaton by 6.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 61,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

