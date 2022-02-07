Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Lowered to $195.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.76.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $151.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.06. The company has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $118.60 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,492 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,878 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,799,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Eaton by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 779,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,629,000 after acquiring an additional 42,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.