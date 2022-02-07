Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eaton also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.300-$7.700 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Eaton from $191.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on Eaton in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.89.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.13. 3,515,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,289. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.02. Eaton has a 12 month low of $118.60 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,492 shares of company stock worth $9,646,878 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.