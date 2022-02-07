eCash Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $1.70 billion and $34.93 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00051793 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.77 or 0.07179396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00055814 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,246.62 or 0.99681300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00054810 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006605 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 18,972,785,923,313 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

eCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.