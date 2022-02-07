EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $49.01

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.01 and last traded at $49.15, with a volume of 26367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EDPFY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EDP – Energias de Portugal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.31.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

