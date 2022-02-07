eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.050-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.50 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.72 million.eGain also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of eGain stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.62. 542,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,212. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $364.73 million, a PE ratio of 129.13 and a beta of 0.38.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. eGain had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in eGain by 462.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in eGain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in eGain by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in eGain by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in eGain by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

