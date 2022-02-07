eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.90 million-$23.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.62 million.eGain also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.050-$0.100 EPS.

Shares of eGain stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.62. 542,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,212. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.13 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. eGain had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EGAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 462.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

