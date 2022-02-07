Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Eldorado Gold in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.60.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

EGO stock opened at $9.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

