Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) will announce sales of $10.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $11.40 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full year sales of $10.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $11.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $508.70 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $617.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million.

ELMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

ELMS opened at $2.28 on Monday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 27.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 58,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at $66,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.