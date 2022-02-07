Elk River Wealth Management LLC Acquires 14,213 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,213 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.5% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 822,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,048,000 after purchasing an additional 802,801 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 377.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 47,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 37,318 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 72,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.86. 16,447,971 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.27. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

