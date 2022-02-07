Elk River Wealth Management LLC Has $24.55 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $24,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,824,000 after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12,277.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 117,984 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 29.3% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.23. The stock had a trading volume of 31,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,179. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.83. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.