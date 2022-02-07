Elk River Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 1.2% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $1,888,539.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,299 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,327. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

NYSE MS traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $105.06. The stock had a trading volume of 411,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,055,591. The company has a market capitalization of $188.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.48. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

