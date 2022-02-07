Elk River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,183 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.8% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.20. The company had a trading volume of 157,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,749,650. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $450.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

