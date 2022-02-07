Elk River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 544 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 1.6% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Accenture by 93.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,770 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Accenture by 102.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,275,000 after acquiring an additional 670,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Accenture by 73.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $427,205,000 after acquiring an additional 563,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded down $2.42 on Monday, hitting $345.08. 22,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,012. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $372.26 and a 200-day moving average of $351.21. The stock has a market cap of $218.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $244.44 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total value of $1,776,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,991 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

