Elk River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 908 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.8% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $191.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.52. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.03 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.29.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.