Elrond (EGLD) Price Reaches $181.96 on Exchanges

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Elrond has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and $170.87 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can now be bought for $181.96 or 0.00410612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elrond has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00189823 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00031040 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00070029 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008942 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 20,701,866 coins. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

