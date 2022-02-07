ELYSIA Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.65 Million (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. ELYSIA has a total market capitalization of $27.65 million and $7.42 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELYSIA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ELYSIA Profile

EL is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,875,950,600 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,133,910 coins. The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

