Emerald Crypto (EMD) Price Reaches $0.0170

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Emerald Crypto has a total market cap of $324,073.31 and $40.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded up 27.6% against the US dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Emerald Crypto alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emerald Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emerald Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.