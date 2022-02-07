Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Stake Trimmed by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,167 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $962,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 122,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $978,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 323,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,787,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,255,000 after acquiring an additional 285,572 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESRT opened at $8.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.20. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -280.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

