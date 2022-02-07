Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.05

Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.05 and last traded at $67.38, with a volume of 11389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.15.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.54.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $578,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $315,396.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,699 shares of company stock worth $5,155,097 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

